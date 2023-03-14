Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 3,347,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442,445. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.