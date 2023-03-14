Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $105,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after buying an additional 42,558 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.