Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 576,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,848,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 94,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,388. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

