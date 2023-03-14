Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

