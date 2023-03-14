VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Trading Up 0.4%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 4,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 117,165 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

