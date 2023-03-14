Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in February

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 13th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Price Performance

VLAT opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLAT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 149,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 510,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 931,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

