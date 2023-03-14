Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Director Purchases $54,650.00 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,143. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

