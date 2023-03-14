UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $3.36

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $2.63 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation."



