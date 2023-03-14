UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.57. The company had a trading volume of 872,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.