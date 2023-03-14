United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

UPS opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.48. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

