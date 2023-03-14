United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.31 and its 200-day moving average is $178.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

