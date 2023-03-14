Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,989. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.