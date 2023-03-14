Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of UNP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,989. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.72.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.