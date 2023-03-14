Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $67.83 million and $1.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21067779 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,361,747.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

