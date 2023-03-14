Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 4.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 32,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 54,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

