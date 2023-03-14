TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.15. 4,493,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,556,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

