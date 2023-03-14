TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli Acquires 450 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $15,466.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.1 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $632.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

