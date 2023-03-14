TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli Acquires 450 Shares

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $15,466.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.1 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $632.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.