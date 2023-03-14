Triple Point Energy Transition plc (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Triple Point Energy Transition plc (LON:TENT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TENT opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.19 ($1.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.13. The company has a market cap of £70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

