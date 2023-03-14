Trifast plc (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Trifast Stock Down 3.9 %

Trifast stock opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The firm has a market cap of £93.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,432.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.63. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.52).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Mac Meekin purchased 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £9,927.72 ($12,099.60). 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trifast

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

