TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.