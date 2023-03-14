TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TA opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

