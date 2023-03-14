Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCL.A. National Bankshares lowered Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$890.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.08 and a 12 month high of C$18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.77.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.