TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

About TransCode Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 383,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,317. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.16. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.