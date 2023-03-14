TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.