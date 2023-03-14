TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

