TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 162.70 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,988.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
