Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.99

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 76137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.