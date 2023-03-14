Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.99

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 76137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

