Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

