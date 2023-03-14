Toncoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.44 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00009967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and $28.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00216743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,337.15 or 0.99980714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.39142734 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $24,867,392.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

