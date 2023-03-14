TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:TOMZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,140. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.11. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

