Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,256. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, III Capital Management grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.