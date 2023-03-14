Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWM. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.54.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.