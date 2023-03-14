Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a report on Monday, January 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

