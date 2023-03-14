Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.54.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The firm has a market cap of C$414.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.