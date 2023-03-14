The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

