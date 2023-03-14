The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.97. 2,202,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,994. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.