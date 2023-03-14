The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in February

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 649,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $579,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after purchasing an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

