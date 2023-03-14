The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Update

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 877,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. 423,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $834.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.97. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

