The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.54. 376,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.