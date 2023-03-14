The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Good Food news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 826,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,073.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $586,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,357 shares of company stock worth $417,618. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food during the first quarter worth $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Stock Down 1.9 %

About Real Good Food

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.