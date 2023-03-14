The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.07. 3,656,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,260. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

