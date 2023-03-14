The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

(Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.