The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $921.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

