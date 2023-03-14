The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Purchases $29,990.28 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 3.0 %

CHEF traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 440,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 295,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

