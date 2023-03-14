The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Purchases $29,990.28 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 3.0 %
CHEF traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.