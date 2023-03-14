The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Andersons Stock Up 1.5 %

Andersons stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 78,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,693,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

