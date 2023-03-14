Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.40. 3,525,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.