Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GIM opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 487,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $2,494,458.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,597,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,620,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,682,066 shares of company stock worth $13,370,148. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

