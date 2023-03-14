Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $116,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

