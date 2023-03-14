Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 9,025 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $209,000.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.53. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

