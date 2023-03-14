Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 206,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

