Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $34.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,473.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,375.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

