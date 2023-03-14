Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Invests $283,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

IQVIA stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,567. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

