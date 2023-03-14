Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,811,996. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

