Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. 1,496,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,119. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

