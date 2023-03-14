Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.
Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. 1,496,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,119. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
